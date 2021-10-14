Gustave & cie presents "Jules", its new automatic 24-hour single-hand watch

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gustave & cie is a watch company founded in 2014 by two friends from university, Guillaume Rémond and Timothée Barbier. With their collections of single-hand watches, the two design enthusiasts made their philosophy of not letting time control your life a tangible reality.
Today, the French watch company Gustave & cie presents Jules, its new model and the brand's first automatic watch.
The Jules watch is assembled, prepared and inspected in France, from Besançon to Paris.
For this new collection, Gustave & cie have chosen a collaborative financing campaign on Kickstarter. Pre-orders are available from €550 from 8am on 29th October.
The first deliveries of the Jules watch will be mid-December 2021.
THE JULES COLLECTION: AN AUTOMATIC WATCH WITH A 24-HOUR DIAL
This collection pays tribute to famous French writer and navigator Jules Verne. It boasts a combination of unprecedented features in the watchmaking world:
- 24-hour automatic
- single-hand
- inner GMT bezel
- waterproof to 200 metres
The dial is available in three colours: navy blue to evoke the sea, black to reflect its depths and white like the foam on breaking waves.
Each watch comes with two straps hand-made in Besançon in the Gustave & cie workshops. The first "tropic" strap is in rubber and the second in plant-based leather or canvas (made from recycled plastic from the sea). These straps are made in France, are available in several colours and are interchangeable.
Gustave & cie has produced a classic yet contemporary watch that is perfect for every situation, every day.
Retail price: 759 euros
Kickstarter price: Super early bird: 550 euros / Early bird: 590 euros / Kickstarter contributors: 620 euros
Léa CHENU
contact@gustave-et-cie.fr
