Caress Dreams to Reality Fund powered by iFundWomen becomes the first to donate to Beautiful Brown Girls™ crowdfunding campaign during its inaugural week.

Beautiful Brown Girls™ Launches Crowdfunding Drive to Support Community Among Black Women Caress Dreams to Reality Fund powered by iFundWomen becomes the first to donate to Beautiful Brown Girls™ crowdfunding campaign during its inaugural week.

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful Brown Girls™ (BBG) announces the launch of its crowdfunding drive to fund the development of a branded iOS App and raise seed money to keep their service offerings affordable for Black women. BBG member benefits include memorable in-person social events. Their aim is to build stronger communities by focusing on self-care and encouraging genuine connections through like-minded interests.

About Beautiful Brown Girls™ - Beautiful Brown Girls™ is proof of what can happen when you find your people. Not only can you bond over a delicious meal, but you can also become an agent for change in your community. For more information, please visit https://beautifulbrowngirls.com/

Caress Dreams to Reality Fund powered by iFundWomen recently became the first to donate to Beautiful Brown Girls™ (BBG) during the crowdfunding campaign's inaugural week. With a goal to raise $60,000, Beautiful Brown Girls plans to the use funds to develop their own branded mobile application as well as for current expenses needed to run and grow the organization.

Donations can be made to the crowdfunding campaign by clicking this link: https://ifundwomen.com/projects/beautiful-brown-girls. Donors can receive various awards for specific amounts such as: Social Love for $25, a BBG Branded T-Shirt for $45; an Annual Membership & Merch Bundle for $125, $800 to launch a new BBG Brunch Chapter and much more.

Founded in 2010 originally as a monthly brunch event by Christina Duren the Beautiful Brown Girls™ has blossomed into so much more than a brunch club. It is a community made up of 34 chapters and a virtual community of over 55,000 members.

"Since the launch of the Beautiful Brown Girls™ in March of 2010, we have reached over 100,000 women of color through one-on-one virtual outreach, small group engagement, community events, and last but not least brunch events" says Duren, founder of Beautiful Brown Girls. "This crowdfunding campaign will help us provide a wider access to our services through our branded mobile application."

Duren Continued, "We feel very strongly that this crowdfund will enable us to continue executing our business model and allow us to invest further in the advancement of the Beautiful Brown Girls community."

About Beautiful Brown Girls™

Beautiful Brown Girls™ is proof of what can happen when you find your people. Not only can you bond over a delicious meal, but you can also become an agent for change in your community. For more information, please visit https://beautifulbrowngirls.com/

CONTACT: Carol Moda, carol@carolmoda.com, 954-295-9937

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beautiful Brown Girls