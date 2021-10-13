SCADAfence Launches New Global Partner Program to Accelerate and Scale OT Security to Industrial Organizations

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence, the global leader in cybersecurity for Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) environments, announced today the launch of the 'SCADAfence Alliance Partner Program' to empower and enable channel & technology partners to join SCADAfence's leading partner ecosystem.

The launch of SCADAfence's partner program comes at a very opportune time for the industrial cyber security industry as the demand for OT and IoT security is at an all-time high. SCADAfence experienced exponential growth in 2020 & 2021, tripling their revenues and the number of their customers. This milestone for SCADAfence's channel sales efforts is another stride for the company in building a bridge between IT and OT that offers industrial organizations an OT security platform that provides complete visibility and security across both IT and OT networks.

The SCADAfence Alliance Partner Program enables a more advanced collaboration with SCADAfence by providing access to different sales enablement resources to speed up customer sales cycles.

"Our strategic partnership with SCADAfence allows us to provide our customers with enhanced visibility into their IT and OT assets, as well as enabling their security teams to easily identify, manage and mitigate any risks within their OT environments" said David Beaver, Director of Global Strategic Alliances at Rapid7.

The new program will include three tiers: Gold, Platinum, Diamond with associated requirements and benefits for each tier. All SCADAfence partners will have access to a dedicated partner portal, which includes comprehensive demo resources, technical resources, sales and marketing collateral, sales enablement materials, quarterly training sessions and more.

"Security has become a critical aspect for industrial organizations, combined with the ever-growing threat landscape, there is an urgent need to secure OT environments," said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. "We believe that we are creating an ecosystem of partners that share the same vision of improving OT security while allowing organizations to scale and secure their cyber security within their industrial environments."

SCADAfence is working with several strategic partners in both the United States and Europe such as Rapid7, Fujitsu, Cadre, Barracuda, Check Point, Fortinet, Cybereason, OTD, and other leading partners. SCADAfence's new channel program will provide technology partners, resellers, and MSSPs the opportunity to provide their industrial clients with the leading industrial cyber security platform for OT networks. With the SCADAfence product suite, channel partners can extend their offering to industrial clients and offer them cutting-edge solutions that reduce cyber risks.

"SCADAfence has played a big role in ProArch's ability to secure our industrial customers. The new partner program provides ProArch the added support and sales enablement tools that we need to be successful. We look forward to building on our partnership with SCADAfence to expand our managed services and OT security capabilities," said Ben Wilcox, Chief Technology Officer at ProArch.

To learn more about the SCADAfence Alliance Partner Program and partner benefits, visit: https://www.scadafence.com/partners/

About SCADAfence

SCADAfence is the global technology leader in OT & IoT cybersecurity. SCADAfence offers a full suite of industrial cybersecurity products that provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class network monitoring, asset discovery, governance, remote access, and IoT device security. A Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2020, SCADAfence delivers proactive security and visibility to some of the world's most complex OT networks, including the largest manufacturing facility in Europe. SCADAfence enables organizations in critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and building management industries to operate securely, reliably, and efficiently. To learn more, visit our website , blog , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Zev Brodsky

zev.brodsky@scadafence.com

View original content:

SOURCE SCADAfence