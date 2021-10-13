Pittsburgh Agency shapes California's newest Cannabis brands

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning marketing agency Sparq Designs has elevated the cannabis game by helping new craft brands blossom in California.

(PRNewsfoto/Sparq Designs)

The partnerships have delivered big-time, with national awards rolling in for one of Los Angeles' newest craft cannabis companies. In 2019, Sparq partnered with Stay Elevated, a craft cannabis company that focuses on its consumers' lifestyles. The brand launched in 2020 and success came quickly.

"This was an opportunity for Sparq to enter into a space that valued our strategy, creativity and fresh eyes," said Nick Brucker, CEO and founder of Sparq Designs. "Building brands is a natural fit for our team, and cannabis is a space where we believe we can make a great impact."

Sparq won gold in package design at the 2021 Indigo Awards after creating creative packaging for Stay Elevated's flower, pre-roll and theme packs. With the theme of encouraging consumers to "elevate their everyday," the packaging was unique both to the brand and to the target demographics.

While Sparq's designs for Stay Elevated have gained national prominence, they aren't the only craft cannabis company the agency has partnered with. Sparq has also helped launch three other companies in the California cannabis market — Clade9, Clade9 Newts, and Ashe Society. Sparq also works with craft brands based in Michigan and Massachusetts.

The craft cannabis industry has continued to grow as an increasing number of states have legalized marijuana. Craft growers cultivate specific strains of cannabis to maximize and enhance specific effects. As of mid-2021, 19 states — Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Washington — plus Washington, D.C. and Guam have legalized recreational use of marijuana.

"This is an industry that is still in its early stages," Brucker said. "We believe that recreational use will soon open itself up to many more states and when that time comes we will be ready to scale our efforts through the experience that we have gained."

Sparq Designs is a full-service marketing agency based in Pittsburgh. In its eighth year of operations, Sparq caters to clients from all industries but specializes in the medical, sports & entertainment and consumer worlds. Sparq Designs provides a full menu of marketing services, including but not limited to: Web Design, Web Development, Search Engine Optimization, Graphic Design, Social Media Management, Email Marketing, and Video Production.

