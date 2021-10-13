New York homeowners encouraged to prep their boilers for winter now Petri Plumbing & Heating provides Brooklyn homeowners with helpful boiler information for winter preparation

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. , a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than 100 years, is offering several tips for homeowners to efficiently prepare their boilers for the winter.

"Being a part of New York for so long, we understand how important properly working boilers are in this area," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "Getting your boiler ready for winter is as easy as performing a few maintenance checks and following through as soon as repairs are needed. Homeowners certainly do not want to be stuck with repairs in the middle of winter."

Petri suggests the following boiler tips in preparation for winter:

1. Turn on the boiler before winter. It is good practice to turn on the boiler before winter to make sure it is working properly. Turn it on for a few minutes during the fall to check the parts and pressure.

2. Insulate the pipes. There is a chance the condensation pipe will freeze in extremely low temperatures, causing the boiler to shut off. By insulating the pipes, this safety measure can be avoided, keeping the boiler on and working efficiently to heat the home.

3. Perform an overall check. Take a few minutes to look at and listen to the boiler. Is it gurgling or making any other odd noises? Do you see any cracks? If there are signs of damage or questionable noises associated with the boiler, finding them so they can be addressed early can prevent expensive, time-consuming repairs during the winter months when the boiler is working the most.

4. Check the flame. The boiler flame should be blue in color. If it is discolored, there can be several reasons why. Ask a professional to check it immediately to determine the cause.

5. Bleed out the radiator. Sometimes it is necessary to remove air from the radiator. When air is trapped in the system, it can put too much strain on the boiler. If the radiator is colder at the bottom than the top, that means it needs to be bled out. Turn off the heat. Then, turn the bleed valve, which will create a hissing sound as air escapes. When water starts to drip out, close the bleed valve.

6. Stick to an annual service schedule. Homeowners can perform each of the above tips for preparing a boiler for winter, but sticking to the boiler's annual service schedule is still advised. An experienced technician will extensively inspect a boiler and service each part properly to keep things running smoothly. Combining annual service with DIY maintenance will help homeowners fully prepare a boiler for the winter months.

"Winter in New York can be brutal, but a properly working boiler can keep homeowners nice and warm," Petri said. "Taking a few minutes to prepare the boiler is worth it, and if homeowners have any questions about the process, Petri Plumbing & Heating is here to help."

