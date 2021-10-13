Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Partners with Khon Kaen province in Thailand and Ratchaphruek Hospital to Support Businesses with Best Practices regarding Safety, Health, and Well-being

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), The Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce and Ratchaphruek Hospital, have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to support local businesses in the province of Khon Kaen, Thailand with best practices regarding safety, health, and well-being.

Through this innovative partnership, GHA will collaborate with the Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce (KKCC) and Ratchaphruek Hospital (RPH) to assist organizations and businesses throughout the province in the development, planning and execution of policies and procedures for transitioning to and maintaining a safe, healthy work environment that fosters the well-being of employees, clients and guests. Additionally, the partnership will facilitate the development of best practices regarding medical and wellness travel.

Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) recently launched GHA For Business, which provides an external validation of an organization's commitment to the safety, health, and well-being of its employees, customers, and visitors. It is designed for any organization focused on return-to-work strategies, sustaining a culture of resiliency, and developing a more purposeful vision, mission, and values around safety, health and well-being.

The Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce is the main private-sector entity in the Khon Kaen region that supports businesses and the economy with an environment that is safe. The partnership will build trust and confidence on the part of employees, clients and guests to feel safe and recognize that businesses in Khon Kaen province have prioritized safety as well as a high-quality and caring customer experience.

With the collaboration of Ratchaphruek Hospital, a GHA certified hospital which has achieved Certification of Conformance with best practices for Covid -19, businesses will learn directly from Rachaphriueks' expertise and knowledge about the mitigation of infection risk and how best to prevent infection and protect their employees, clients and guests.

Global Healthcare Accreditation, Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce and Ratchaphruek Hospital will collaborate on the following initiatives:

Training of personnel on GHA For Business;

Exchange of information and data on GHA For Business;

Implementation of education and training programs in member organizations on GHA For Business with Ratchaphruek Hospital providing specific expertise on safety protocols and mitigation of infection risk;

Organization of workshops, seminars, and working groups on GHA For Business;

Development of joint research or projects;

Promoting GHA For Business accreditation as a tool for safety, health and well-being;

Ms. Karen Timmons, GHA's Chief Executive Officer stated, "These unprecedented times have changed the landscape of the workplace and priorities of employers. It's more essential than ever that employers prioritize the safety and well-being of their employees while still meeting the demand of their clients, customers and communities. It is for this reason that GHA has determined to leverage its expertise on accreditation to assist individual businesses – as well as destinations, in the development, planning and execution of policies and procedures for transitioning to and maintaining a safe and healthy work environment. We commend Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce for promoting GHA For Business as a tool for safety, health and well-being of businesses, thereby providing them with a competitive edge, and we also salute Ratchaphruek Hospital for its desire and willingness to train businesses in the region on how best to mitigate the risk of infection, again building trust and confidence on the part of employees, clients and visitors to Khon Kaen region. I am confident that this is an example of a partnership that can be modeled in other regions around the globe to help destinations build resilience during this challenging time and achieve a competitive advantage."

According to Mr.Channarong Buritrakul, President of the Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce, "The Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce is made up of a wide range of organizations looking to the Chamber to safeguard their interests and seek out new business opportunities. As a province, it is our goal is to demonstrate to the world that we are a destination that prioritizes the well-being of employees while also meeting the needs of customers and guests. We are pleased to partner with Global Healthcare Accreditation on the GHA For Business program as it assures that all our members have the opportunity to incorporate international best practices that focus on safety, health and well-being of employees, clients and guests."

Dr. Teerawat Srinakarin, Chief Executive Officer of Ratchaphruek Hospital said, "As a vice president of the Khon Kean Chamber of Commerce and a premier hospital in the region, Ratchaphruek Hospital is pleased to partner with Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) to lend our expertise and knowledge respecting the mitigation of infection risk and how best to prevent infection and protect employees, guests and clients."

Education and training on the GHA For Business Program Elements are being conducted in Thailand by GHA's representative and partner Dr. Somporn Kumphong, President of Healthcare Expert Group and his team. For organizations or destinations in or outside Thailand interested in learning about GHA For Business, visit: https://www.globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/gha-for-business

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

GHA is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with a specialized focus in medical and wellness travel, safety, and well-being. Founded in September of 2016, GHA's initial purpose as an independent accrediting body centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offers certification and accreditation for stakeholders in all aspects of health and well-being.

Visit: https://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/

About the The Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce (KKCC):

"It is the main mechanism of the private sector in driving business and economy in Khon Kaen Province. To make Khon Kaen a city with an environment that is conducive to trade and investment through cultivating and developing the potential of good entrepreneurs and promote doing business on social and environmental responsibility It is an important force in reducing inequality and leading the economy of Khon Kaen to grow sustainably."

Visit: https://www.chamber-commerce.net/dir/4110/Khon-Kaen-Chamber-of-Commerce-in-Khon-Kaen

About Ratchaphruek Hospital:

Ratchaphruek Hospital is located at Khon Kean in the Northeast part of Thailand. The hospital was established in 1994 as a 50-bed private general hospital with a projection of a 200 bed "Healing Environment Hospital" in 2018. Our vision is to provide international standards and humanized health care. In this way, we visualize the patient as a patient, not as a customer and the doctor as a doctor, not just as a medical serviceman. All of the staff are 'Care Givers' who have the same purpose and alignment with the organization's core value, "Happiness by Giving."

Visit: https://rph.co.th/en/

