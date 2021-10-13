Acer Expands Antimicrobial Product Portfolio

Editor's Summary

Acer has expanded its antimicrobial product portfolio to a wide range of categories, including laptops, displays, accessories and apparel

The Acer Enduro Urban N3 laptop and Enduro Urban T3 tablet are durable antimicrobial devices designed for people who are regularly out and about, rain or shine

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 is a business-grade antimicrobial convertible laptop with powerful performance for those working on the go

The Acer VE246Q antimicrobial monitor features a 23.6-inch FHD VA display that is both eye-friendly and earth-friendly, holding certifications such as ENERGY STAR ® , TCO and EPEAT

The Acer Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse KM501 is Works With Chromebook certified to work seamlessly with Chromebooks

The Acer eco-shell jacket for travelers is made from the extracts of spent coffee grounds

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer announced that it has expanded its antimicrobial product portfolio to multiple product lines, covering both consumer and commercial audiences. From TravelMate laptops for those in the office to Enduro Urban devices for outdoor lovers, plus a host of accessories like a Works With Chromebook certified keyboard and mouse set, antimicrobial devices are now available to a significantly wider range of users.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

Acer TravelMate Spin P4 Antimicrobial Convertible Laptop

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 (TMP414RNA-51) is a business-grade convertible laptop that features Acer's Antimicrobial 360 Design[[1]], [[2]] — a silver ion antimicrobial agent covering high-touch surfaces such as the chassis, keyboard, touchpad, and more. Silver ions are highly reactive particles that dramatically reduce the growth rate of microbes upon contact. The laptop also offers powerful performance with up to an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 vPro processor, more than sufficient to run several programs, webpages and spreadsheets at once, while up to 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage offers plenty of space for all of a user's files and assets. The device features a spill-resistant keyboard, offering peace of mind during coffee-powered crunch periods, and its shock absorbent corners have been certified by an independent party as meeting MIL-STD 810H[[3]] impact resistance standards.

The laptop's scratch-resistant 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display supports touch and can be rotated 360 degrees into laptop, stand, tent or tablet modes, making it easy to share content or take notes, and at just 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) light and 17.9 mm (0.7 in) thin, it's the perfect size for those working on the go. For days particularly full with meetings, the laptop boasts up to 13.5[[4]] hours of battery life and can be fast-charged[[5]] to 80% in just an hour, offering users all-day reliability.

Additionally, the laptop offers a suite of connectivity options, including an RJ45 ethernet connector, optional LTE support (eSIM & DSSA), a smart card reader, plus multiple USB Type-C and Thunderbolt™ 4 ports. It also includes the security capabilities to be expected of a business PC, such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, a fingerprint login and Windows Hello.

Acer Enduro Urban N3 Antimicrobial Laptop

The Acer Enduro Urban N3 (EUN314A-51W(G)) is a durable 14-inch laptop that was designed for adventure. Just 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) light and 21.95 mm (0.86 in) thin, the device has been certified with military-grade (MIL-STD 810H[3]) durability and industrial-grade (IP53[[6]]) resistance against dust and water, enabling it to hold its own in a wide range of situations. Four reinforced corners help the device to survive drops (up to 4 ft/122 cm), while the waterproof design of its I/O ports, speakers and buttons, plus a unique drainage system and Acer's water-proof Aquafan™ mean that users can venture anywhere without needing to worry about the weather.

This generation of the Enduro Urban N3 takes protection one step further with Acer's Antimicrobial 360 Design and Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass[[7]], serving to keep the screen clean while out and about. The rest of the device is covered in an ionic silver coating that extends this antimicrobial capability to the chassis, touchpad, buttons, and more. Of course, up to a 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor[[8]], NVIDIA® GeForce® MX330[8] GPU, and 32 GB[[9]] of DDR4 memory provide plenty of power for any task, while 13 hours[4] of battery life and an FHD display with 450 nits of brightness provide users with the freedom to work wherever they please.

Acer Enduro Urban T3 Antimicrobial Tablet

The Acer Enduro Urban T3 (EUT310A-11A) is a durable 10-inch tablet that's perfect for families who love to explore and learn, whether on a camping trip or taking online classes in the living room. Its four corner bumpers contributed to a MIL-STD-810H certification, which includes surviving 26 drops from 122 cm (4 ft)[3], while waterproofed I/O doors, speakers and buttons earned the tablet an IP53 certification against dust and water. The tablet has been further enhanced with Acer's Antimicrobial 360 Design, featuring antimicrobial[1] solution on almost all of its touchable surfaces, including the screen, cover, frame, bumpers and buttons. As such, the Enduro Urban T3 is more than capable of handling whatever comes up in a day — all at an impressive 9.92 mm (0.39 in) thin and 595 g (1.31 lbs) light.

The antimicrobial tablet features an FHD (1920x1200) display supporting 10-point touch and offers 600 nits of brightness to provide an intuitive and clear experience even when outside. Above the screen sits a front 5 MP wide-angle camera, while the addition of a microphone with AI noise reduction and dual-band WiFi makes the Enduro Urban T3 great for video calls and remote learning. Finally, a MediaTek Octa-core processor and 4 GB of RAM offer enough power to give users a smooth experience.

Acer VE246Q Antimicrobial Monitor

The Acer VE246Q features a 23.6-inch FHD VA panel that is both earth-friendly and eye-friendly, supporting wide 178-degree viewing angles and offering a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio for incredibly sharp images. Featuring Acer's Antimicrobial 360 Design, the monitor's housing and cover glass is made with recycled plastic that has been coated with a silver-ion antimicrobial agent, offering a 99% reduction rate against a host of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocols. It also boasts a number of green certifications such as ENERGY STAR®, TCO and EPEAT, speaking to the power-saving design of its LED backlight and the responsible management of materials in its manufacturing.

As final touches, Acer ComfyView contributes to a more comfortable viewing experience by reducing glare and ambient light, while Acer BlueLightShield reduces the emission of potentially harmful blue light.

Works With Chromebook Certified Accessories

Acer brought antimicrobial capabilities to some of its Works With Chromebook certified accessories, devices that have been tested and approved to meet Google's compatibility standards[[10]]. They are certified to work seamlessly with Chromebooks and have updateable firmware, offering users compatibility with the peripherals of today and tomorrow.

The Acer Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse KM501 is a Works With Chromebook certified keyboard and mouse set. The compact keyboard features the Acer Antimicrobial 360 Design, which includes an antimicrobial[1] silver-ion solution[2], [7] on the majority[[11]] of its surfaces and a special layout designed to complement all of the features of Chrome OS. Additionally, the keyboard and mouse are very energy efficient, capable of lasting up to a full year before needing a change of batteries.

The Acer Bluetooth Mouse B501 is a 1,000 DPI mouse that also features the Acer Antimicrobial 360 Design, consisting of an antimicrobial[1] silver-ion solution[2], [7] on the majority[11] of its surfaces and an ambidextrous design which allows it to be comfortably used by both right- and left-handed users. It is available as part of the KM501 combo package or separately as an individual product.

Acer Eco-Shell Protective Jackets

A new travel essential, Acer's eco-shell protective jacket[[12]] is breathable but water-resistant and includes a transparent PET hoodie cover that, when inserted, helps prevent aerosol droplets from coming in contact with the wearer's face. It includes two front pockets large enough to comfortably fit a smartphone or passport, and the jacket has a comfortable leather-like texture that is soft to the touch. The inside of the jacket is lined with silver fabric, made from yarn that has had silver adhered to it, granting it antimicrobial capabilities[1].

More than just a piece of apparel, however, the eco-shell jacket is partially (26%) made from the extracts of spent coffee grounds. This material was created by extracting coffee oil from spent coffee grounds, turning it into a coffee oil polyol, then synthesizing the polyol into a PU film for use as fabric.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 (TMP414RNA-51) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 1,099.99; in EMEA in Q4'21 starting at EUR 1,119.

The Acer Enduro Urban N3 (EUN314A-51W) will be available in North America in Q4'21 starting at USD 849.99; in EMEA in Q4'21 starting at EUR 799.

The Acer Enduro Urban T3 (EUT310A-11A) will be available in North America in Q1'22 starting at USD 299.99; in EMEA in Q1'22 starting at EUR 299.

The Acer Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse KM501 will be available in EMEA in February 2022, starting at EUR 59.90.

The Acer Bluetooth Mouse B501 will be available in EMEA in February 2022, starting at EUR 24.90.

The Acer Eco-Shell Protective Jacket (AAR2J1) will be available in North America starting at USD 169.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer press room to see all announcements.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Acer Antimicrobial Design may vary depending on models/region. All antimicrobial solutions including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass and silver ion antimicrobial technology do not claim to protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit. The antimicrobial protection is limited to the touch surface. Products featuring Acer Antimicrobial 360 Design have implemented the antimicrobial solutions on high-touch surfaces and most of the exterior area.

[2] The amount of silver ions may be affected by humidity and temperature.

[3] MIL-STD-810H is a testing protocol conducted in controlled settings and does not guarantee future performance in all situations. Do not attempt to simulate these tests, as damage resulting from this will not be covered by Acer's standard warranty.

[4] Battery life is measured under is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display and resolution, etc. specific test settings and conditions pursuant to MobileMark 2014. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display and resolution, etc

[5] Fast charging feature only available for models with 56 WHr battery. Charging time may vary +/-10% due to system tolerance

[6] An IP53 rating indicates that the device is "dust protected," mostly limiting the ingress of dust, and resistant against splashes of water

[7] Antimicrobial solution feature is optional, and may vary depending on model and/or region. All antimicrobial solutions including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass do not claim to completely protect users or provide any direct or implied health-"benefit."

[8] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability.

[9] Upgradeable to 32 GB using the two SODIMM modules.

[10] This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS and has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook and the Works With Chromebook badge are trademarks of Google LLC.

[11] The LED and feet of the mouse are not coated with antimicrobial solution.

[12] Available in select markets only

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer