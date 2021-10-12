The Jersey Tomato Co. secures new distribution, aligning with consumer demand for healthy, versatile ingredients

WINDERMERE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jersey Tomato Co. (of KEEN Growth Capital) is proud to announce they have expanded on-shelf placement of their garden-fresh tomato sauces in select Ingles Markets, ACME, and Safeway locations.

The Jersey Tomato Co. clean-label sauces feature the New Jersey tomato, world-renowned for its perfect balance of acidity and sweetness which gives The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces their distinct, fresh taste and aromas.

Select Ingles Markets now carry Marinara, Tomato Basil and Arrabbiata 25oz jars . Select ACME and Safeway stores in the northeast now carry Marinara and Tomato Basil 25oz jars. These retailers provide the highest-quality foods to consumers who value convenience and accessibility.

The Jersey Tomato Co.'s profile aligns with 2021 trends for this demographic of shoppers, which reveal that 54% of consumers have heightened standards for the nutritional value of their ingredients and 74% want to decrease their sugar intake . With four flavors, The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces are naturally low in calories and fat, lower in sodium than most competitors, and contain no added sugars while maintaining a vibrant taste profile. CEO of KEEN Growth Capital Emerging Brands, Mike Hagan, recognizes these consumer needs, affirming, "Shoppers are consistently seeking new products that not only taste outstanding but fulfill their desire to lead a healthier lifestyle."

Consumers in 2021 are also cooking at home more, eager to try new recipes . The Jersey Tomato Co. is capitalizing on these trends with the assistance of brand partner and award-winning chef Tom Colicchio, who has contributed inventive recipes that expand how consumers can use The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces beyond traditional usage.

A Jersey native, Colicchio shares the brand's commitment to healthy, authentic, delicious cuisine, stating, "The recipes I've created using this sauce… showcase the product's versatility and recreate the flavors of my childhood for any home cook who wants twice the flavor in half the time."

For more information, visit jerseytomatoco.com

About The Jersey Tomato Co.™️

The Jersey Tomato Co. offers garden-fresh tomato sauces featuring renowned Chef Tom Colicchio. The brand's emphasis on taste and bright aromas showcases its simple, quality ingredients, setting it apart from the competition. The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces are gluten-free, clean-label, non-GMO, vegan, and certified Kosher, with no fillers, added sugars, or artificial preservatives. Available at select retailers nationwide.

