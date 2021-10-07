Washington Trust Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release third quarter 2021 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

Earnings Release: Monday, October 25, 2021, After Market Closes Conference Call: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ET Participant Dial In: 1-844-378-6480 (Toll-Free)

Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. call International Dial In: 1-412-317-1088

Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. call Webcast: Washington Trust Bancorp's website, http://ir.washtrust.com



Teleconference Replay: Available after the call, from October 26, 2021, 10:30 a.m. ET through November 9, 2021, 11:59 p.m. ET



Replay Number US: 1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) Replay International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Pin Number: 10161085

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $5.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com.

