NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherrese Clarke Soares today announced the launch of HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) - a global alternative asset manager focused on investment opportunities in the media and entertainment space. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") is a strategic relationship and Apollo clients and funds will serve as lead investors in HarbourView.

Sherrese Clarke Soares Launches HarbourView Equity Partners With Backing From Apollo

HarbourView combines decades of industry experience and investing expertise, supported by the scale of a global platform like Apollo's, to launch a fresh take on investment management, built on intellectual curiosity and the desire to defy convention. Clarke Soares is a seasoned investor and tenured player in the entertainment and media industries, with 20+ years of relevant industry experience with stops at CIT, Morgan Stanley and most recently as Founder, CEO of Tempo Music.

HarbourView seeks to be the industry standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property. The Company launches with a best-in-class team with decades of investment and financial services expertise in and around esoteric asset classes, including in Music, Film, TV, and Sports. Apollo joins the team at HarbourView in seeing significant opportunities to invest globally in entertainment and media over the next decade.

"I've created HarbourView because I truly believe that content has the ability to amplify global perspectives and change the world," said Sherrese Clarke Soares. "The keys to global culture are held by creators of content who have rarely been appropriately valued for their contribution to the world. At HarbourView, we believe the creators of premier content deserve a seat at the table, creatively and economically, to own their narrative and maximize value for all."

"We are excited to work with Sherrese and the team at HarbourView, and we think they're uniquely positioned to excel in entertainment investing with the support of our platform," said Apollo Senior Advisor Reggie Love. "This strategic relationship was sourced through our Expanding Opportunity lens and firm-wide initiative to broaden and diversify the funnel of our talent, investment opportunities and business partners, in support of better outcomes and a more sustainable, inclusive economy."

"This strategic relationship with HarbourView allows Apollo and our clients to make meaningful commitments to growth-oriented intellectual property in the entertainment space, extending our platform's access to proprietary origination," said Bret Leas, Apollo Senior Partner and Global Head of Structured Corporate Credit & ABS. "Technology platforms continue to democratize content creation and increase consumption, and this momentum creates a new wave of investment opportunities that we think HarbourView will be well placed to capitalize on."

Over the course of her career, Clarke Soares has invested in various segments of the entertainment market including music, film and other intellectual property. Apollo supports HarbourView's belief that content is Queen and a path to perpetual and recurring income due to the growing importance and proliferation of technology and distribution platforms on a global basis.

In forming the strategic relationship, DLA Piper and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Apollo and its clients.

HarbourView is headquartered in Newark, NJ, with offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

About HarbourView

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and esoteric investments opportunities that build enduring value and deliver superior returns.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion of assets under management. To learn more, visit www.apollo.com.

