Monroe® Launches New, Enhanced Website for Improved User Experience

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe®, an industry-leading brand for ride control products from Tenneco's (NYSE: TEN) DRiV business group, has launched a new website to provide an enhanced and more comprehensive user experience for its customers. The updated site, www.monroe.com, features streamlined navigation and an easy, time-saving way for technicians, DIYers and other consumers to learn more about Monroe products.

In addition to a bold new look, www.monroe.com gives users easy access to product information and a "Find My Part" look-up, where technicians can easily search for parts by vehicle or part number. More comprehensive technical resources such as Shocks 101, Servicegrams, and Tech Tips are also now readily available, whether browsing via desktop or mobile phone.

New Product Section – New layout based on vehicle use and robust product pages highlight key technical features and benefits to help users quickly identify the right products based on their unique vehicle needs.

Technical Tools – A variety of educational tools are available, including tech tips and resources for technicians and educational articles for consumers to learn more about replacing shocks and struts and the important roles they play in vehicle performance.

Streamlined Navigation – Modern, engaging layout allows users to quickly find the content they are looking for, including where to buy Monroe parts and part look-up tools, at the top of the homepage. The site also features a dedicated "Commercial Vehicle" quick link to Monroeheavyduty.com for customers searching specifically for heavy-duty, commercial vehicle parts and information.

Find out how Monroe is "Built Different" by visiting the new Monroe.com to learn about Monroe ride control products.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@driv.com

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 847.482.5807

bdawson@driv.com

