American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2021, we owned 54,785 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.
Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.americanhomes4rent.com.
