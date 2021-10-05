Nippon Express Korea Becomes First Japanese Logistics Company to Obtain GDP Certification in South Korea

TOKYO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Korea Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE Korea"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., became the first Japanese logistics company in South Korea on Monday, August 23, to obtain Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for short-term pharmaceutical storage services provided by NE Korea's Head Office in Seoul and its Incheon International Airport CFS, evidencing the company's compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

South Korea's pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, both regarded as priority emerging industries, have seen remarkable growth in recent years, and the country has the world's second-largest number of biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). It also hosts several corporate groups with significant shares in the global biosimilars market. So, the need for high-quality logistics is expected to grow in future.

The GDP certification acquired by NE Korea covers import/export air cargo forwarding and domestic transport service arrangements at NE Korea's Head Office and its Incheon International Airport CFS, and the facility to be used is equipped with temperature control functions to maintain three temperature ranges: -15 C to -25 C (frozen storage), 2 C to 8 C (refrigerated storage) and 15 C to 25 C (constant-temperature storage).

Utilizing its recently acquired certification, NE Korea will leverage the Nippon Express Group's network as a strength to improve its quality and enhance its services to meet anticipated expansion in the demand for pharmaceutical logistics.

- Profiles of facilities

NE Korea Head Office: 11F, Kyobo Securities B/D 97, Uisadang-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, 07327, Republic of Korea

Incheon Warehouse: 146 Gonghangdong-ro 296beon-gil Jung-gu, Incheon, 22379, Republic of Korea

Available temperature ranges:

-15 C to -25 C (frozen storage)

2 C to 8 C (refrigerated storage)

15 C to 25 C (constant-temperature storage)

