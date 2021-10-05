AdhereHealth Join Forces with Health Connect America to Support Medication Adherence Among Patients Managing Mental and Behavioral Health Conditions New Collaboration Provides Access to AdhereRx Digital Pharmacy Services, Including Personalized Compliance Packaging, to Improve Outcomes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdhereHealth , a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, today announced a new partnership with Health Connect America (HCA), a multi-state mental and behavioral health services manager. The new collaboration provides HCA's pediatric and adult clients with immediate access to AdhereRX digital pharmacy services, including personalized compliance packaging and medication delivery services designed specifically for underserved, higher-risk patients.

"Our collaboration with AdhereHealth's digital pharmacy will have a significant impact on the lives of our clients," said Jennifer Perry, Director of Integrated Care & Health Link Services at Health Connect America. "Medication adherence is a real challenge for vulnerable individuals with mental illness and behavioral health issues, such as ADHD or developmental disabilities. We want to do more to help meet the complex needs of these higher-risk individuals to improve outcomes. Compliance packaging is a proven strategy with results that average 96 percent adherence."

Research shows more than half of patients do not take their medications as advised. However, easy-to-use compliance packs, such as blister packs and dosage strips, can raise correct self-dosing and adherence rates to upwards of 96 percent, reducing the risk of nonadherence and avoidable hospitalizations.

"Health Connect America is a forward-looking organization that understands it takes the right tools and a personalized approach to meet the needs of higher risk, underserved populations," said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth. "Our AdhereRx digital pharmacy supports overcoming barriers of care and social determinants of health to keep these patients safe at home."

Compliance packaging offers streamlined management of complicated medication routines. Paired with synchronized medication refills and pharmacist-led initiatives to enhance access, compliance packaging is crucial for any efficient, highly effective care management program.

AdhereHealth delivers purpose-built, innovative technology solutions to improve quality of care, medication adherence and cost outcomes – all with an emphasis on overcoming social determinants of health (SDOH) and improving patient experience. AdhereRx, an AdhereHealth digital pharmacy, provides high-risk, underserved patients with personalized pharmacy services that drive medication compliance and reduce unnecessary utilization costs. This unique combination of predictive analytics, intelligent clinical workflow software and proactive telepharmacy outreach performed by a nationwide team of licensed clinicians addresses an estimated half a trillion dollars of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. Today, the Adhere™ Platform touches nearly 30 million patients across dozens of health plans, self-insured employers and other risk-bearing entities. Learn more at www.adherehealth.com.

Health Connect America (HCA) provides mental and behavioral health services to children, families, and adults across 56 locations across five states impacting the lives of nearly 10,000 people daily. The organization is honored to be a part of the communities served walking with clients as they embark on a journey to self-improvement and more fulfilling lives. Health Connect America provides services where clients need them – within the community, the home, or in one of the organization's many locations. Through a vast network of direct care professionals, HCA is readily available to meet the needs of both clients and their families. The services delivered include one-on-one or family counseling, case management, autism services, or medication management for children, adults, and families. These services promote positive personal growth, develop healthy coping skills, preserve and repair relationships and natural support systems. For more information see https://healthconnectamerica.com

