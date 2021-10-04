Spirit Halloween and Dunkin' Brew New Lineup of Exclusive Costumes Just in Time for Halloween No tricks, just treats! Two new Dunkin' licensed costumes arrive at Spirit Halloween, including Dunkin' Cold Brew Costume and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats Box Costume

BOSTON and EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' is on the menu again at Spirit Halloween this month with a sweet lineup of Dunkin'-inspired Halloween costumes guaranteed to brew up attention this season. Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween specialty retailer in North America, and Dunkin' are resurrecting last year's sold out duo of Dunkin' Halloween costumes and introducing two additional licensed costumes including Adult Dunkin' Cold Brew Costume and Child MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats Box Costume to help Dunkin' diehards serve up style during any celebration.

Last year, Dunkin' and Spirit Halloween debuted the brand's first-ever official Halloween costumes inspired by Dunkin's iconic pairing – an Adult Dunkin' Hot Coffee and Adult Strawberry Frosted Donut costume, which sold out in just 24 hours on SpiritHalloween.com, resulting in the expansion of the menu to include beloved fan favorites.

Adult Dunkin' Cold Brew Costume: Serve as a stylish sip with this three-dimensional plush iced coffee cup costume filled with inspiration of Dunkin's fan-favorite Cold Brew, proudly featuring Dunkin's signature branded iced coffee cup design and orange straw. This larger-than-life Cold Brew costume is sure to get caffeine lovers buzzing this Halloween.

Child MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treat Box Costume: For the sweetest costume of the year, the MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treat Box costume features Dunkin's signature MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treat Box, bursting with delicious donut hole treats, and is complete with a Dunkin' hat. Available in multiple sizes to fit the little munchkin in your life.

Dunkin' costumes at Spirit Halloween are sold individually and available in various sizes for $39.99 each at SpiritHalloween.com and Spirit Halloween stores nationwide, while supplies last.

"After a successful collaboration last Halloween, we wanted to go big and bold with our Dunkin' costume lineup this year and are excited to unveil two new ways for Dunkin' fans and families to get their fix," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President, Spirit Halloween. "Whether you're planning to brew up some laughs at the party solo this year, or runnin' with your Dunkin' crew, there's a costume for everyone."

According to Kemma Kefalas, Brand Engagement Manager at Dunkin', "We love our fans' commitment to showing their Dunkin' pride every day, but it's especially fun to see their passion come to life on Halloween. The official Dunkin' costumes at Spirit Halloween allow our fans to take their dedication to the next level and with four costume options this year, we can't wait to see all the ways our fans show off that they're runnin' on Dunkin' this Halloween."

The Dunkin' collaboration joins Spirit Halloween's lineup of must-have costumes that will satisfy the cravings of any food fanatic this season alongside the Halloween retailer's endless options for costumes, accessories and decorations to bring the flavor to any Halloween celebration.

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Visit SpiritHalloween.com, where die-hard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country with over 1,425 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 37 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

