LIFTE H2 launches technology differentiated hydrogen infrastructure development service

Hydrogen industry veterans and organizations have responded positively to LIFTE's core values and long-term partnerships. Within five short months of launch, LIFTE has hired 24 LIFTErs in Germany and the United States, primarily technical staff with an average hydrogen product and project development experience of at least six years. LIFTE will double in number again by early 2022 to meet demand.

To support their global agenda, LIFTE has joined or expanded participation in H2Europe, SAE, CEP, ISO, CSA, and H2@Scale, with more industry platform participation and collaborations to be announced shortly.

While interest in hydrogen as a means for the deep decarbonization of society is growing, hydrogen products and their supply chains are still in an early stage of development. In addition, integrated hydrogen solutions for mobility, distributed power, and storage are currently not readily available, not customer-centric enough, nor optimized for future growth. LIFTE, in partnership with a major global player in heavy industry and mobility, is developing next-generation high-capacity hydrogen infrastructure solutions that are integrated, safe, and reliable, enabling project developers to return their focus to opportunity development and origination.

"In an industry where hydrogen-specific product and project experience is hard to come by, LIFTE provides a unique combination of relationships, experience, technology, and capabilities," said Matthew Blieske, CEO and co-founder of LIFTE H2. "Our team members have delivered hydrogen projects on three different continents, developed industry-leading products, and understand how to localize global competencies. We have a proven track record of establishing commercial and technical advantage for our infrastructure partners."

