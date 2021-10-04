GR0 Wins Comparably Award for Best Company Happiness

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , a leading SEO agency based in Los Angeles, announced today that it has won Comparably's Happiest Employees award, ranking among the Top 100 highest-rated companies with the happiest employees.

"We at GR0 truly believe that our people are our greatest asset and we choose to invest in them accordingly. We know that when our employees feel supported and happy, the company and our customers succeed as well," said CEO and co-Founder Kevin Miller . "Employee feedback is the single most important indicator of workplace culture, and we are so honored to receive this recognition from our team."

"In our annual analysis of where the happiest employees are, Comparably looks at a combination of metrics that contribute to happiness at work, from fair pay, benefits and clear goals to excitement for the company and the work itself," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Despite the challenges of the past year-and-a-half, top-rated companies like GR0 have succeeded in meeting the needs of their workforce across a variety of these important factors."

Comparably , a top workplace culture and compensation monitoring site in the US, recognizes top employee-rated companies in 16 different categories throughout the year. Sample questions taken into consideration for the "Happiness" indicator include:

Do you believe you're paid fairly?

Are you satisfied with your benefits?

Do you feel burnt out at work?

Are your company's goals clear, and are you invested in them?

Are you typically excited about going to work each day?

Are you proud to be part of your company?

Out of 445 GR0 employee reviews, 98% were positive. The overall Culture Score at GR0 is rated an A+, ranking in the Top 5% of categories including Leadership, CEO, Team, Outlook, Retention, Work Culture, Office Environment and Professional Development.

"It is one of acceptance, mutual respect, and trust," one employee wrote on Comparably in reference to the culture at GR0. "As a new company, things are constantly evolving, but always in a positive direction. It harbors an atmosphere of motivation to get the job done, and I appreciate that."

GR0 has previously received 5 Comparably Awards in 2021, including Best Leadership Team, Best Career Growth, Best CEOs for Women, and the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The awards are based on employee data submitted to the workplace culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably between September 2020 and September 2021.

Founded in 2020, the leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization. To learn more about current career opportunities, visit gr0.com/careers .



About Comparably:

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 16 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 15 million ratings on 70,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers. GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

For business or media inquiries, please contact us at contact@gr0.com .

CONTACT: contact@gr0.com

View original content:

SOURCE GR0.com LLC