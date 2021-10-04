Doctor's Best Announces Release of Fermented Black Garlic

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Doctor's Best, Inc., a trusted leader in the nutritional supplement industry, announced the release of its Fermented Black Garlic, a plant-based supplement that helps fight oxidative stress to support cognition, heart health and immunity.

Garlic has a long history of health-boosting benefits in both folk and traditional medicine, but with a pungent smell and the potential for digestive issues, getting adequate amounts of the antioxidant-rich herb can be difficult. To amplify accessibility, Doctor's Best curated their formula with ABG10+® fermented black garlic, a carefully aged fresh garlic that's been uniquely processed to minimize odor and flavor. It's also the first extract standardized to a higher concentration of the bioactive compound S-allyl cysteine than in standard black garlic.

"Garlic is such a versatile herb for cooking, but it isn't always easy to get the right amounts, especially if you're sensitive to its smell or flavor," said Gale Bensussen, chief executive officer at Doctor's Best. "By aging the garlic, we eliminate those concerns and at the same time, double the antioxidant capacity to help nourish so many different parts of the body. It's a win-win."

Rich in organosulfur compounds, Fermented Black Garlic works by reducing oxidative stress in the body. That recalibration at the cellular level has been shown to help protect the cardiovascular system, support healthy cholesterol levels, enhance immune function and nurture healthy brain function, from memory to mood.

Two Doctor's Best Fermented Black Garlic veggie capsules deliver 500 mg of black garlic extract. This product is non-GMO, gluten free, soy free and vegan and available direct-to-consumer in 60-count bottles on Amazon and iHerb.

To learn more about Doctor's Best Fermented Black Garlic and our full collection of vitamins and supplements, visit www.drbvitamins.com .

