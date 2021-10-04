ASCAP Becomes 1st U.S. Pro To Provide Telemedicine Benefit For Songwriters And Composers As Part Of ASCAP Wellness Program Announces ASCAP Experience Wellness Sessions Featuring Violinist Tim Fain on Oct. 5 and Spearhead's Michael Franti on Oct. 6, Plus Expanded MusiCares® Programs and Wellness Editorial Features

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music creators were hit hard by the pandemic in many ways, including physical health challenges. To support their wellness needs and help them be at their creative best, ASCAP is expanding its ASCAP Wellness Program and becoming the first US PRO to offer telemedicine services to its songwriter and composer members. The new telemedicine program with Doc On The Go, which launches later this month, will give ASCAP members convenient and affordable access to medical consultations with qualified healthcare practitioners from Teladoc, a leading telehealth service provider.

ASCAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/ASCAP)

Doc On The Go will provide ASCAP members with access and flexibility: they can connect with qualified healthcare practitioners for audio or video medical consultations without having to visit a physical location. ASCAP music creators can sign up for a monthly or annual plan for themselves or for their families, with all of these substantially discounted plans available for less than $10 per month. ASCAP members will be able to enroll in a telemedicine plan from Doc On The Go through the Member Access portal. More information will be available at https://www.ascap.com/wellness .

This is the newest component of ASCAP's holistic approach to members' all-around health, building on the mental health and fitness tools already on offer as part of the ASCAP Wellness Program (see details on additional partners/resources below).

According to an ASCAP survey conducted in April/May 2021, nearly 40% of music creators say they feel worse about their physical health compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. An earlier survey that ASCAP conducted in 2019 revealed that a majority of music creators said it is very important to be able to access medical care if they need it and would welcome a discounted telehealth service provided through their PRO.

"Our program with Doc On The Go is meeting a critical need," said Nicholas Lehman, ASCAP Chief Strategy and Digital Officer. "Members have told us how important their physical health is in order to practice their craft and reach their full creative potential. As we navigate the global pandemic, ASCAP is here with resources that can help our community be productive and thrive, so they can keep on creating the music that the world loves."

October 5 & 6 ASCAP Experience Wellness Sessions

In addition, the ASCAP Experience, ASCAP's signature event to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere, is addressing music creators' needs through its free virtual programming:

October 5, 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT on IG Live: Learning to Listen: A Live Music Meditation with Beginner's Ear

Corinna da Fonseca-Wollheim, founder of Beginner's Ear, will lead a fascinating exploration of the magic at the intersection of music and mindfulness. After she explains how to open the mind to both sound and silence, participants will get the chance to practice during a live music meditation with renowned violinist and ASCAP member Tim Fain, performing the works of ASCAP composers.

October 6, 3:00 PM ET/ 12PM PT Stay Human: The Path to Wellness for Music Creators

A discussion between hit songwriter, humanitarian and activist Michael Franti of Spearhead, meditation and wellness coach Molly Woodhull and Backline Executive Director Hilary Gleason, moderated by Artist Activists Management partner and certified health and life coach Caitlin Stone. The group will discuss music industry resources for staying mentally, emotionally and physically healthy while on a musical path.

More information and a link to RSVP for ASCAP Experience can be found at www.ascapexperience.com .

Earlier this year, ASCAP Experience hosted "The Medicine: Music & Mental Health in a Changing World," featuring singer-songwriters Cassadee Pope and Sam DeRosa with author and moderator Lucy Heyman. The session is available on demand on ASCAP's YouTube channel.

Expanded Recovery Support

ASCAP has also expanded its strategic partnership with MusiCares®, the leading music charity and a partner of the Recording Academy® which provides health and human services to music people in times of need. With ASCAP support, MusiCares recently launched new cyber emotional support groups addressing the needs of diverse music communities including women, Black and LGBTQIA+ music creators. More information is available at https://www.ascap.com/wellness .

New Content Initiatives

In support of its commitment to member wellness, ASCAP is publishing original editorial features focused on the connection between creativity and wellness, offering advice and inspiration on how to maximize creative potential. Recent pieces include "7 Ways Music Can Help Reduce Stress and Anxiety" , "4 Ways for Creators to Safely Find Community During the Pandemic" and " Stuck at the Computer? Reduce Stress on Your Body with These Physical Therapist-Approved Tips " with stories to come on recovery, meditation, sleep and more.

Additional ASCAP Wellness Program Partners

The ASCAP Wellness Program launched in December 2019 with a range of benefits for ASCAP members including access to and significant discounts on innovative services that support mental health, mindfulness, exercise and nutrition. In addition to Doc On The Go and MusiCares, key strategic partners in the ASCAP Wellness Program include:

Aaptiv: music-powered, coach-guided digital audio workouts

BetterHelp: easy, affordable, anywhere access to therapists and mental health resources via your digital devices

Daily Burn: access to thousands of workout videos available from your home

Shine: a self-care app with easy exercises and a supportive community

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 825,000 members representing more than 16 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASCAP