Olympic Champion Endorses New Xiaomi Civi Smartphone, in Fourth Navitas-Xiaomi Collaboration

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor today announced that Xiaomi has officially released its new smartphone, the Xiaomi Civi, equipped with a 55W gallium nitride (GaN) charger using Navitas' GaNFast™ power IC. In Xiaomi tests, the charger powers the Civi's 4500mAh battery from 0 to 100% in just 50 minutes. The lightweight, high-performance, full-power 55W GaN charger mirrors the thin and light features of the Civi, bringing consumers an outstanding mobile experience.

Xiaomi's new Civi mobile phone uses Navitas Semiconductor's gallium nitride (GaN) GaNFast(TM) power ICs in slimline, featherweight, ultra-portable 55W fast-charger.

"The 55W GaN charger jointly developed by Xiaomi and Navitas is a flagship for Mi Fans." Xiang WANG, president of Xiaomi

The Civi is an important, contemporary model for Xiaomi, targeting the young, female consumer market. It combines fashion with innovative imaging technology and aims to channel a person's natural self-confidence. The Civi uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile platform, with a 6.55-inch curved OLED flexible screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision to deliver an accurate, dynamic visual experience. Xiaomi has created an all-glass, anti-glare back surface for a silky-smooth texture with no fingerprints. The Civi's main feature package consists of a 32-megapixel front HD camera, two front soft-lights, support for auto focus and Xiaomi's picture-enhancement technology for optimal 'selfies'.

Even with such powerful, advanced technology and with a large 4500mAh battery, the Civi is a slimline 6.98mm thin, and a featherweight 166g. For such a large-capacity battery, Xiaomi chose the Navitas-enabled small and portable 55W charger, for quick charging anytime, anywhere.

The Xiaomi Civi advances the brand's proposition of "innately good-looking" and invited Tokyo Olympics shooting champion Qian YANG to be the spokesperson. Xiaomi have delivered a high-quality mobile experience and implements characteristics of lightweight, compact and efficient technology. At the Civi's launch conference, Xiaomi Civi product manager and brand spokesperson Siqi WEI said "A powerful 55W means that every consumer can experience the fast-charging fun of gallium nitride chargers."

Xiang WANG, partner and president of Xiaomi Group, said, "The Xiaomi Civi demonstrates Xiaomi's emphasis on technological exploration and user experience. We have fully considered the majority of Mi Fans' aspirations for a mobile phone experience. The 55W gallium nitride charger jointly developed by Xiaomi and Navitas is small and lightweight, which greatly relieves the pressure of users to carry the charger when going out, and provides a flagship for Mi Fans, with a high-class life experience."

Gallium nitride (GaN) devices are the leading-edge of power semiconductor technology, operating 20x faster than traditional silicon chips, and can achieve up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast power ICs integrates GaN power, GaN drive, protection and control. Xiaomi's 55W charger uses an NV6115 GaN power IC in a high-frequency quasi-resonant (HQFR) flyback converter, and by using a high-frequency planar transformer, it further reduces the size and weight of the charger.

"We are very happy to partner with Xiaomi again with our 4th major Xiaomi smartphone platform to be powered by our GaNFast chargers," said Gene SHERIDAN, Navitas' co-founder and CEO. "Lightweight and compact GaN fast chargers target users who like thin and light mobile phones, with a faster, safer and reliable charging experience."

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 2 globally in the second quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 374.5 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of 31 March 31, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor Limited is the industry leader in GaN power IC's, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 25 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. On May 7th, 2021, Navitas announced plans to "Go Public at an Enterprise Value of $1.04 Billion via Live Oak II (NYSE: LOKB) SPAC Business Combination".

