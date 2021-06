Cape Fear Foodie: Your Guide to Food and Fun (WECT)

A “Mess” of good eats

Mess Hall in Wilmington, NC (WECT)

Welcome to the first installment of Cape Fear Foodie, a one-stop-shop for all the hippest places to eat and drink from Surf City to Ocean Isle Beach and all points in between. Read More

Talkin’ Tapas

Tapas, sangria and fun with friends when you visit Mariposa Tapas Bar in Wilmington, NC. (WECT)

What are “tapas?” They’re essentially appetizers or small plates. Typically you would have to sail the ocean blue and land in the beautiful port towns of Spain to get traditional tapas, but the Port City has plenty of options. Read More