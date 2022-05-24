WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As part of a $40 million investment in North Carolina from the USDA, three local Electric Membership Corporation facilities will receive $900,000 in grants and more in loans.

Per a USDA release, the Brunswick EMC plans to use a $300,000 grant and a $389,000 loan to buy a new truck and other necessary equipment for the Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department.

The Four County EMC will use a $300,000 grant and a $300,000 loan to help buy an ambulance and related equipment for Rocky Point. The Four County EMC was also chosen for a $300,000 grant to purchase 10 patrol cars in Bladen County.

The grants and loans are designed to expand economic development in rural areas. Other recipients used the funds for costs such as assisted living facilities, a solar facility and new equipment for first responders.

