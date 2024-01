WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 66-year-old Joanne Williams who was last seen in August of 2023.

She is five feet and six inches tall and she weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and greying brown hair.

Anyone who has information should call 911 or 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.