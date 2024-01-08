Senior Connect
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Oryan Little
Oryan Little(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for Oryan Little on Monday, Jan. 8.

Per the WPD, Little is 32 years old and 6 feet, one inch tall. He was last seen in August on Carolina Beach Road near the 3600 block of Carolina Beach Road, which includes Dollar General and is across from the U.S. Navy Reserve Recruiting Office and Grease Monkey.

Police say he is known to frequent homeless camps.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” the announcement states.

