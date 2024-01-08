Wilmington police make plea to parents to not buy dirt bikes or ATVs for kids in urban setting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is making a strong warning to parents not to buy their children off-road dirt bikes, mopeds, or ATVs if they live in an urban setting.

Wilmington police are making the statement after a deadly dirt bike crash last month involving two children at 10th and Market streets.

WPD Chief Donny Williams says he has a personal reason for making this plea to parents.

“When I was 14 years of age, I was on a moped, and I shouldn’t have been on it, and I went head-on into a car. Years of surgery followed that. God was with me and I’m blessed I was able to walk away with my life,” Williams said.

Chief Williams says not only are off-road dirt bikes and ATVs often illegal in the hands of minors, but also that there are concerns with children not wearing helmets.

