Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police make plea to parents to not buy dirt bikes or ATVs for kids in urban setting

The Wilmington Police Department is making a strong warning to parents not to buy your...
The Wilmington Police Department is making a strong warning to parents not to buy your children off-road dirt bikes, mopeds, or ATVs if you live in an urban setting.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is making a strong warning to parents not to buy their children off-road dirt bikes, mopeds, or ATVs if they live in an urban setting.

Wilmington police are making the statement after a deadly dirt bike crash last month involving two children at 10th and Market streets.

WPD Chief Donny Williams says he has a personal reason for making this plea to parents.

“When I was 14 years of age, I was on a moped, and I shouldn’t have been on it, and I went head-on into a car. Years of surgery followed that. God was with me and I’m blessed I was able to walk away with my life,” Williams said.

Chief Williams says not only are off-road dirt bikes and ATVs often illegal in the hands of minors, but also that there are concerns with children not wearing helmets.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local schools announce schedule changes Tuesday due to weather
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewery takes legal action claiming someone tampered with its beer at local store
Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. evening Jan. 7, 2024.
First Alert Forecast: powerful storm to impact southeast NC by Tuesday
Wilmington businesses share concerns about Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures
Wilmington businesses share thoughts on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures

Latest News

Man arrested, accused of waving a gun around downtown
Man arrested, accused of waving a gun around downtown
Officials alerting public to fraud referencing Camp Lejeune Justice Act
Officials alerting public to fraud referencing Camp Lejeune Justice Act
Local schools announce schedule changes Tuesday due to weather
Local schools announce schedule changes Tuesday due to weather
Jury selection to begin for man charged in 2016 murder near Tabor City
Jury selection to begin for man charged in 2016 murder near Tabor City
HAPPENING TONIGHT: We answer your questions about Tuesday’s severe weather threat
HAPPENING TONIGHT: We answer your questions about Tuesday’s severe weather threat