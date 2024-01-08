Wilmington police investigating after shooting damages property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a shots fired call came in on early Sunday morning, Jan. 7.

According to the WPD, the call referenced shots fired on Washington Street between Central Boulevard and Southern Boulevard. Police responded at around 4:28 a.m.

The WPD says no one was hurt, but property damage was located at a nearby home.

“This is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released as they become available. Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at (910) 343-3609 or by using the Tip 411 app,” the announcement states.

