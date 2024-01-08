Unity in the Community event set for Jan. 12-15 in Mt. Olive Community

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Unity in the Community event is set to feature festivities for the whole family from Jan. 12 to 15 for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Mt. Olive Community.

Gates will open at noon daily with vendors on all five days. Jan. 12 will include a meet and greet and seafood night, and Jan. 13 will include the Southern Soul Band and DJs.

Jan. 14 will have the gospel explosion by the Mighty Echoes, Fresh Sound and Edwenna Hollowood. Jan. 15 will feature the MLK Day Parade.

The event will be hosted by radio personality Southern Soul.

All of the festivities are free to attend, but donations are encouraged. The Mt. Olive Community is located at 361 Lewis Dr., Elizabethtown.

Rev. Fletcher Collins is the event coordinator. You can call (910) 391-6009, (910) 872-3451 or (910) 876-5225 for more information and details.

