Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after one of worst seasons in franchise history

Fitterer spent the past three seasons as the team’s general manager.
The Carolina Panthers announced the firing of general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Scott Fitterer following one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the team announced on Monday.

Fitterer was hired in January 2021 and spent the past three seasons in Carolina.

“As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager,” Panthers owner David Tepper said. “I appreciate Scott’s efforts and wish the best for him and his family.”

During the three years he was with the Panthers, they went a combined 14-37 and failed to make the playoffs.

Fitterer helped with the hiring of Frank Reich prior to the 2023 season, and orchestrated the trade for the No. 1 pick in this past NFL draft. In the two offseasons prior, he traded for quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, neither of whom stuck with Carolina.

The Panthers said they will begin the search for his replacement immediately.

This will be the first time since 2002 that Carolina will search for both a new coach and general manager in the same offseason. Teams can begin interviewing coaching candidates on Jan. 22.

Elsewhere across the league, former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was fired by the Washington Commanders on Monday after posting a 4-13 record this season. He was with the team for four years.

Related: Panthers lose finale, end one of franchise’s worst-ever seasons in loss to Bucs

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

