Officials alerting public to fraud referencing Camp Lejeune Justice Act

U.S. Justice Department and Department of the Navy officials are warning the public about a...
U.S. Justice Department and Department of the Navy officials are warning the public about a fraud scheme that tries to get personal information or payments by referencing the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022.(WBRC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:27 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. Justice Department and Department of the Navy officials are warning the public about a fraud scheme that tries to get people’s personal information or money by referencing the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022.

“Due to growing concerns over reports that unscrupulous people and companies are seeking or sought to obtain personal information from CLJA claimants or otherwise defraud them, the Justice Department and Navy advise claimants and their attorneys to be cautious of potentially fraudulent activity through telephone calls or email solicitations,” the news release states.

If you’re a claimant and you get an email or call from people trying to get money or personal information in connection to a CLJA claim, you’re asked to contact your attorneys to report the activity. If you’re a claimant who isn’t represented by a counsel and you get calls or emails like these, you should report it to the Navy’s Camp Lejeune Claims Unit (CLCU).

The CLCU advises the public that:

  1. “The Justice Department and the Navy will never request money or payment from you.
  2. “If an attorney is representing you, direct all inquiries to your attorney for verification.
  3. “Authorized emails from the Navy will be sent from CLClaims@us.navy.mil, and you may forward any email message you receive to that address to verify authenticity.
  4. “If you receive a phone call claiming to be from the CLCU or offering assistance with your claim, and you are uncertain, ask for the person’s name and position, then call the CLCU at (757) 241-6020 to verify.
  5. “If you are represented by an attorney, the Justice Department and Navy will not contact you directly and will only contact you through your attorney.”

The CLJA was part of a bil signed in 2022 to let people file a claim with the Navy to recover from injuries caused by exposure to the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987.

“For more information regarding CLJA claims, please visit the Navy’s official CLJA website at www.navy.mil/clja or contact the CLCU at CLClaims@us.navy.mil or (757) 241-6020,” the news release continues.

