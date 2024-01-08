New details revealed about second Target store coming to New Hanover County

MYRTLE GROVE, N.C. (WECT) - Target has confirmed a few new details about its planned store in the Monkey Junction area.

The approximately 128,000-square-foot store will be at the southeast corner of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road, Myrtle Grove.

“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date,” a Target representative said in an email.

This will be the second Target store in New Hanover County, joining the store on New Centre Drive near Market Street.

