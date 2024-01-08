Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New details revealed about second Target store coming to New Hanover County

Target has confirmed a few new details about its planned store in the Monkey Junction area.
Target has confirmed a few new details about its planned store in the Monkey Junction area.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE GROVE, N.C. (WECT) - Target has confirmed a few new details about its planned store in the Monkey Junction area.

The approximately 128,000-square-foot store will be at the southeast corner of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road, Myrtle Grove.

“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date,” a Target representative said in an email.

This will be the second Target store in New Hanover County, joining the store on New Centre Drive near Market Street.

Previously: Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local schools announce schedule changes Tuesday due to weather
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewery takes legal action claiming someone tampered with its beer at local store
Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. evening Jan. 7, 2024.
First Alert Forecast: powerful storm to impact southeast NC by Tuesday
Wilmington businesses share concerns about Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures
Wilmington businesses share thoughts on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures

Latest News

Local schools announce schedule changes Tuesday due to weather
Local schools announce schedule changes Tuesday due to weather
A new study has found that a woman’s level of exposure to the GDF15 hormone before pregnancy...
Researchers find new link between hormone levels and pregnancy nausea
Jan. 8 marks the first day of classes in a brand new school in Tar Heel.
First day of classes begins at new Tar Heel school in Bladen County
Due to expected inclement weather, Bladen County Schools and Columbus County Schools will...
Bladen Co. Schools, Columbus Co. Schools announce remote learning day for Tuesday
Chauncey Askew
Jury selection to begin for man charged in 2016 murder near Tabor City