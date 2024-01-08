Man arrested, accused of waving a gun around downtown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested Sunday following accusations that he waved a gun around in downtown Wilmington, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Per the WPD, officers responded to South Front Street near Dock Street a bit after 9:30 p.m.

“The call was about a man who had been previously banned from a bar who had returned. While the man, identified as 38-year-old Noel Dolliole of Wilmington, was outside, he started waving a handgun around. Witnesses on scene stated that Dolliole had been displaying the gun around other locations downtown as well,” a WPD announcement states.

The announcement says that a bar employee was able to take the firearm away from Dolliole before officers arrived.

Dolliole was arrested and placed under a $5,000 secured bond on the charges of going armed to the terror of the public, 2nd degree trespassing and concealing a firearm after consuming on a prohibited premise.

