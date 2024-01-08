Senior Connect
Lumberton man sentenced to 10 years in prison on firearm charges after traffic stop in Wilmington

Elhodge Malik Kirby
Elhodge Malik Kirby(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Lumberton was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal prison after being stopped in Wilmington while in a car with drugs and a pistol in 2021.

Elhodge Malik Kirby pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense on Sept. 26, 2023, per U.S. Attorney Michael Easley’s office.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, on August 17, 2021, officers with the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Field Force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Mr. Kirby was the front seat passenger. A narcotics K9 responded to the scene and detected the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle and officers conducted a search,” a news release states.

The release says that officers found about 24 grams of a heroin and fentynl mixture, about 11 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale with white powdery residue and a Narcan box with 157 empty and unused wax bindles used to package drugs in a bag on the front passenger side of the car. The release says that officers found a .22 caliber pistol under the front passenger seat, and that laboratory testing found Kirby’s DNA on the gun.

“The investigation revealed that Mr. Kirby came to Wilmington from Lumberton to distribute narcotics due to the high demand. The investigation also revealed that between July 2021 and August of 2021, Mr. Kirby was responsible for the possession and/or distribution of over 450 grams of crack cocaine, 24 grams of fentanyl, and possessing two firearms in connection with his drug trafficking activities,”

“Mr. Kirby has a substantial criminal history dating back to 1992. His prior convictions include, but are not limited to, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Assault on a Government Official, Felony Breaking or Entering, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon,” the news release continues.

