Intermittent road closures set for part of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach

Intermittent road closures are set for part of Canal Drive from Monday to Wednesday for storm water pipe cleaning, per the Town of Carolina Beach.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Intermittent road closures are set for part of Canal Drive from Monday to Wednesday for storm water pipe cleaning, per the Town of Carolina Beach.

The closures will be on Canal Drive between Clam Shell Lane and Sandfiddler Lane.

“Drivers will need to detour using Carolina Beach Ave. North to get around the closure. Affected residents will have access to their homes,” a town announcement states.

Intermittent road closures are set for the 1400-1500 blocks of Canal Drive from Jan. 8-10 in Carolina Beach.(Town of Carolina Beach)

