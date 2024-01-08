HAPPENING TONIGHT: We answer your questions about Tuesday’s severe weather threat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, the First Alert Weather Team has you covered.

On Monday night, WECT’s Jon Evans and meteorologist Eric Davis will be live on WECT.com, the WECT News App and Facebook to discuss Tuesday’s severe weather threat.

Send us your questions in advance to newsroom@wect.com.

The program starts at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch it live below:

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.