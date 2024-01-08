Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

HAPPENING TONIGHT: We answer your questions about Tuesday’s severe weather threat

HAPPENING TONIGHT: We answer your questions about Tuesday’s severe weather threat
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, the First Alert Weather Team has you covered.

On Monday night, WECT’s Jon Evans and meteorologist Eric Davis will be live on WECT.com, the WECT News App and Facebook to discuss Tuesday’s severe weather threat.

Send us your questions in advance to newsroom@wect.com.

The program starts at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch it live below:

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local schools announce schedule changes Tuesday due to weather
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewery takes legal action claiming someone tampered with its beer at local store
Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. evening Jan. 7, 2024.
First Alert Forecast: powerful storm to impact southeast NC by Tuesday
Wilmington businesses share concerns about Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures
Wilmington businesses share thoughts on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures

Latest News

Man arrested, accused of waving a gun around downtown
Man arrested, accused of waving a gun around downtown
Officials alerting public to fraud referencing Camp Lejeune Justice Act
Officials alerting public to fraud referencing Camp Lejeune Justice Act
Local schools announce schedule changes Tuesday due to weather
Local schools announce schedule changes Tuesday due to weather
Jury selection to begin for man charged in 2016 murder near Tabor City
Jury selection to begin for man charged in 2016 murder near Tabor City
HAPPENING TONIGHT: We answer your questions about Tuesday’s severe weather threat
HAPPENING TONIGHT: We answer your questions about Tuesday’s severe weather threat