‘Four Winters’ to be screened at Thalian Hall with filmmaker Q&A

'Four Winters' is set to be screened at Thalian Hall on Thursday, Jan. 18.
'Four Winters' is set to be screened at Thalian Hall on Thursday, Jan. 18.(Wilmington Jewish Film Festival)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Jewish Film Festival is presenting the first North Carolina screening of Four Winters at Thalian Hall on Thursday, Jan. 18, commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Per the WJFF, the film by Julia Mintz depicts the last surviving partisans sharing their stories of resistance during World War II.

“Director Julia Mintz shines a spotlight on their transformation from young innocents raised in closely knit Jewish communities and families to becoming fierce partisan soldiers with enduring hope, grit, magnificent courage, and deep humanity,” a WJFF announcement states.

The film will begin at 7 p.m., and after it ends, Mintz will take part in a live Q&A moderated by UNCW Associate Professor Dr. Jarrod Tanney.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the Thalian Hall box office in person or on its website.

