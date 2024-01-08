First classes begin at new Tar Heel School in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Monday, Jan. 8, marks the first day of classes at the brand new Tar Heel School in Bladen County.

The classrooms are welcoming students from Tar Heel Middle and Plainview Elementary Schools as a consolidation effort.

The school was designed for the county’s growing population.

“We have already out of the gate, six classrooms that are available for growth,” said Bladen County Superintendent Jason Atkinson. “...We didn’t want to come into a new building and be full already, so we do have room to expand. And even down the road if we fill everything, this construction is fixed so that we can extend the classroom wings, so the design is already set for future expansion.”

The new Tar Heel School was built with more than $45 million in grant money.

