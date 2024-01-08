Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First classes begin at new Tar Heel School in Bladen County

Jan. 8 marks the first day of classes in a brand new school in Tar Heel.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Monday, Jan. 8, marks the first day of classes at the brand new Tar Heel School in Bladen County.

The classrooms are welcoming students from Tar Heel Middle and Plainview Elementary Schools as a consolidation effort.

The school was designed for the county’s growing population.

“We have already out of the gate, six classrooms that are available for growth,” said Bladen County Superintendent Jason Atkinson. “...We didn’t want to come into a new building and be full already, so we do have room to expand. And even down the road if we fill everything, this construction is fixed so that we can extend the classroom wings, so the design is already set for future expansion.”

The new Tar Heel School was built with more than $45 million in grant money.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewery takes legal action claiming someone tampered with its beer at local store
Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. evening Jan. 7, 2024.
First Alert Forecast: powerful storm to impact southeast NC by Tuesday
Wilmington businesses share concerns about Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures
Wilmington businesses share thoughts on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures
A woman in Ohio said her mail hasn't been delivered in a month.
Woman seeks answers after she says her mail hasn’t been delivered in a month

Latest News

A new study has found that a woman’s level of exposure to the GDF15 hormone before pregnancy...
Researchers find new link between hormone levels and pregnancy nausea
Jan. 8 marks the first day of classes in a brand new school in Tar Heel.
First day of classes begins at new Tar Heel school in Bladen County
Due to expected inclement weather, Bladen County Schools and Columbus County Schools will...
Bladen Co. Schools, Columbus Co. Schools announce remote learning day for Tuesday
Intermittent road closures are set for part of Canal Drive from Monday to Wednesday for storm...
Intermittent road closures set for part of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach
Bladen County Schools
Local county and city schools announce schedule changes Tuesday due to weather