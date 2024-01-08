First Alert Forecast: powerful storm system to barrel through Cape Fear Region Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a dry and seasonably chilly Monday. A strong and complex frontal system will approach the Cape Fear Region Tuesday morning, bring its sharpest impacts later Tuesday, and quickly exit Tuesday night. With the risk for disruptive and locally destructive weather, your First Alert Weather Team continues to highlight a First Alert Action Day for Tuesday, January 9.

Timing & Impacts: Showers, some heavy, will grow Tuesday morning, peak late Tuesday, and end overnight. Some potential exists for localized flooding and severe storms between 3 and 11 p.m. Southerly / westerly wind gusts of 35+ mph are likely and 55+ mph gusts are possible in any case; these will scatter yard items and trigger a few power outages. On the water: expect very rough surf, seas, and gale and storm-force winds.

Our Promise & Your Action: Your First Alert Weather Team will update you on this heavy, windy storm system, especially but not exclusively if severe storms mix in. Best to have your WECT Weather App configured to your location and make sure it is downloaded on any new devices you got over the holidays! Also: secure loose yard items against the winds, budget extra travel time amid heavy rain, and plan to stay in port.

