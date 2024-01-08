City of Southport to begin hosting Summer Markets after previous organizers cancel

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has decided to begin hosting the Summer Markets formally hosted by Downtown Southport Inc. after DSI canceled this year’s markets, according to a city announcement.

“We plan to hold the markets near Franklin Square Park, by closing a portion of East West Street, behind the Southport City Gym and Fire Department Annex, both of which are not on Franklin Square Park property,” said Southport Parks and Recreation Director Heather Hemphill.

Although the new markets won’t have as much space for vendors, the city is still grateful that they will be able to continue the markets started by DSI.

“Despite the reduced number of vendors compared to previous years, the Summer Markets promise an atmosphere filled with charm and local flair. Southport encourages all residents and visitors to join in supporting local vendors and savoring the unique charm that the Summer Markets bring to the heart of the city,” a city announcement states.

The DSI also decided against hosting a 2024 Spring Festival.

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.