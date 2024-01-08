CFCC to offer limited number of free bus passes to students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that it will make a limited number of WAVE bus passes available to enrolled students at no charge beginning immediately.

“We consistently received feedback that reliable transportation is one challenge preventing students from beginning or finishing their education,” a CFCC news release states. “Through a community partnership with WAVE Transit, CFCC continues to address obstacles for students and ensure that transportation challenges do not hinder access to education.”

To get a pass, student need to bring their student ID to the cahier’s office. No proof of need is required.

“Education should be accessible to everyone, and transportation should never be an impediment to learning,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “By offering WAVE bus passes to currently enrolled students, we are taking a significant step toward creating a more inclusive and supportive educational environment.”

