Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies

Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The...
Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely," a popular outdoor show.(Courtesy of family)
By Amber Ruch and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - The host of popular outdoor TV show “The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely” has died, his son announced on Facebook.

In the post on The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely Facebook page, Max McNeely said he was told on Sunday that his father Buck died in his sleep.

“Even though Buck is gone, the show will go on as I have been preparing for this my whole life,” Max McNeely said in the post.

Buck McNeely started the show as a college project at Southeast Missouri State University, his son said.

The show was launched in 1985. It grew and aired on more than 550 TV stations globally, becoming the largest syndicated outdoors show in the world, Max McNeely said.

The TV series is described as “exciting adventures shot on location, internationally and domestically” with celebrity guests that also draw attention to conservation issues.

Buck McNeely was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in 1960, according to his biography. Because his father served in the U.S. Air Force, he moved a lot as a child, going to Texas, The Philippines, Washington D.C. and California by the time he was in first grade.

He learned to enjoy the outdoors in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and San Joaquin Valley of California.

Buck McNeely leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Copyright 2024 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewery takes legal action claiming someone tampered with its beer at local store
Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. evening Jan. 7, 2024.
First Alert Forecast: powerful storm to impact southeast NC by Tuesday
Wilmington businesses share concerns about Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures
Wilmington businesses share thoughts on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures
A woman in Ohio said her mail hasn't been delivered in a month.
Woman seeks answers after she says her mail hasn’t been delivered in a month

Latest News

A new study has found that a woman’s level of exposure to the GDF15 hormone before pregnancy...
Researchers find new link between hormone levels and pregnancy nausea
Jan. 8 marks the first day of classes in a brand new school in Tar Heel.
First day of classes begins at new Tar Heel school in Bladen County
Due to expected inclement weather, Bladen County Schools and Columbus County Schools will...
Bladen Co. Schools, Columbus Co. Schools announce remote learning day for Tuesday
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ is coming to Broadway