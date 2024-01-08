Bladen Co. Schools, Columbus Co. Schools announce remote learning day for Tuesday

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Due to expected inclement weather, Bladen County Schools and Columbus County Schools will transition to a remote learning day for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

In a Facebook post Monday, Bladen County system officials said there is a risk of wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour. The maximum wind speed limit for its buses to travel is 35 mph.

“Elementary and middle school teachers will send assignments home with students today and high school teachers will place assignments in Canvas,” the Facebook posts states. “In addition, all after school activities, including athletic events for Tuesday will be canceled.”

Bladen County Schools plans to operate as normal on Wednesday.

According to Columbus County Schools officials, students will receive instructions in Google Classroom. Teachers will be available during the day to assist students through email and Remind.

“It is very important that students complete assignments and engage in the learning process during this time,” a news release states. “Technical support will be available on the Columbus County Schools website for any student having difficulty with technology.”

All after school activities for Tuesday are canceled.

