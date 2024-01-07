Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

World of Warcraft helps investigators find missing teen hidden in man’s home

Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for...
Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor.(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man was arrested after investigators used information from an online video game to find a missing girl from Ohio in his home, WCJB reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a request from the FBI on Wednesday to help them investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Ohio. According to investigators, the teenager’s World of Warcraft account was used at a home in Dunnellon, Florida.

Deputies determined the home belongs to 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. His game account was also used at that address.

When deputies confronted Ebersole at his front door, he initially denied knowing the victim before deciding to reveal her hiding in the home. He allegedly admitted to deputies he drove to Ohio to meet the victim and bring her back. He also said he planned to hide her and make her his wife.

Ebersole was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewery takes legal action claiming someone tampered with its beer at local store
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Jan. 6, 2024.
First Alert Forecast: rain winding down for now, a powerful storm will impact southeast NC by Tuesday
A woman in Ohio said her mail hasn't been delivered in a month.
Woman seeks answers after she says her mail hasn’t been delivered in a month
The Wilmington NC Social Security office has been temporarily closed for in-person services...
Wilmington Social Security office closure causing issues for locals
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
Wave Tranist, WMPO seek to expand RideMICRO service ahead of CFMB lane closures

Latest News

A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair
New research found link to hormones and nausea during pregnancy
Researchers find new link between hormone levels and pregnancy nausea
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
Senior Biden leaders, Pentagon officials unaware for days that defense secretary was hospitalized
Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire