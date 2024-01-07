Wilmington businesses share thoughts on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With construction on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge starting soon, a few Wilmington businesses expressed concerns about the possible impact.

Everyday thousands of people use the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to get to work, enjoy a night out, or visit a restaurant. However, with months of construction on the horizon some businesses who operate nearby the bridge are concerned about a slow down in customers.

“I think it’s going to be a real challenge for not only commuters going to and from work from Leland into Wilmington, but also just it’s going to impact businesses as people are going to really just want to get home and not be sitting in traffic,” said Mia Cocca, who owns Sugar Buzzed in the South Front District of Wilmington.

She says longer commute times could change how many customers walk through the door. She says with more traffic on the roads people could be in a bigger rush to get home and not check out local businesses.

“I think it’s going to be tough for businesses on both sides. I think people are just going to be anxious to get out of the traffic and get home and we’ll see how it does impact small businesses, but I can’t imagine that it wouldn’t.”

Cocca is not the only one concerned about a change in the roadways. Drew Shannon is the General Manager at Benny’s Big Time Pizza in the South Front District in Wilmington.

He says that many of his customers cross the bridge from Leland. Shannon says he hopes that construction and road closures will not keep loyal guest away.

“We’re a little nervous, especially with a lot of our business coming from Leland. A lot of the Leland folks do not like to travel too far in Wilmington, they like to come over the bridge and they barely like coming over the bridge in the first place. We will see what happens,” said Shannon.

He says he hopes people will be willing to use the road detours.

“A lot of the people that I talked to have either been new guests that have just moved to Wilmington in the last couple of years. And they love the food and they travel over the bridge to come here. You know, we’ll see if they are willing to take the long way to come around but you know, that’s up in the air.”

But Shannon and Cacco still have an attitude of resiliency along with many other Wilmington businesses.

“Since COVID businesses have really gone through a lot. So I think we can kind of come together as a community and get through this. That’s something that the people of Wilmington have really shown,” said Cacco.

