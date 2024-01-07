Researchers find new link between hormone levels and pregnancy nausea

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new study has found that a women’s level of exposure to the GDF15 hormone before pregnancy can impact how much nausea she feels while carrying a baby.

For some, pregnancy can be a beautiful thing. However, for others pregnancy is difficult to get through.

“The most miserable 10 months of my life like, I felt every single minute of every single day,” said Kimberly Rhine who is a mother of two. Each of her pregnancies left her in almost critical condition.

“I lived in the hospital. I was getting IVs twice a week. The vascular system was even struggling to give me IVs I had a PICC line. I checked my two front teeth because my body was literally disintegrating and so much acid,” said Rhine.

She was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Guardium, an extreme form of nausea during pregnancy. Hyperemesis Guardium is rare but nausea in general during pregnancy is not.

Doctor Lee Ann Garner is an OBGYN at Novant Health. She says about 90% of women will have some form of nausea during pregnancy.

" It can be really common unfortunately, to lose weight during pregnancy, which is obviously not ideal. And so it can cause pretty significant dehydration as well as malnourishment,” said Garner.

New research regarding the GDF15 hormone has doctors like Garner feeling hopeful.

“This new study is kind of interesting, because it kind of shows that the way we are exposed to this hormone prior to pregnancy may actually affect how we respond during pregnancy,” said Garner.

Women who have higher levels of the hormone before they get pregnant are less likely to deal with nausea. While women who have lower levels can have more nausea.

" It’s super exciting and more women can get the help they need,” said Rhine.

