First Alert Forecast: rain winding down for now, a powerful storm will impact southeast NC by Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team is highlighting Tuesday, January 9 as a First Alert Action Day.

Your First Alert Forecast shakes off a rainy, breezy Saturday system with a mainly clear, more settled, and seasonably cool Sunday and Monday. The next storm front to charge through the Cape Fear Region continues to look heavier and stronger than the Saturday system, so your First Alert Weather Team is highlighting a First Alert Action Day for Tuesday, January 9.

A rather tame Saturday system is now pulling away from southeast NC, A First Alert Action Day is in effect for Tuesday as a much more powerful storm impacts the area Tuesday into Tuesday night. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/QG3Rjzhym2 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) January 6, 2024

Timing & Impacts: Showers, some heavy, will grow Tuesday morning, peak late Tuesday, and end overnight. Some potential exists for localized flooding and stray severe storms on / around Tuesday evening. Southerly / westerly wind gusts of 35+ mph are likely and 55+ mph gusts are possible; these could scatter yard items and trigger a few power outages. On the water: expect very rough surf, seas, and gales in this period.

Our Promise & Your Action: Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on this heavy, windy winter rain system, especially but certainly not exclusively if severe storms manage to mix in. Best to have your WECT Weather App configured to your location and make sure it is downloaded on any new devices you got over the holidays! Also: secure loose yard items, budget extra travel time, and stay in port.

See more details in the seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

FAQs about the First Alert Action Day program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/

Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.