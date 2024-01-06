Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: an unsettled start to the weekend

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team
The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team(WECT)
By Ella Tansey
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Your First Alert Forecast features a bumpy Saturday as a speedy low pressure system moves into the Cape Fear Region. Saturday hosts predominantly overcast skies accompanied by a soaking rain, gusts of blustery winds, the potential for a few thunderstorms, and choppy seas. Expect unseasonably mild temperatures with highs in the 60s. As Saturday night unfolds, anticipate a gradual clearing with diminishing clouds and rain chances, accompanied by lows in the 40s. Expect a settled and drier day for Sunday, with seasonable highs in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead, the third rain system of the year will charge through the Cape Fear Region on or around Tuesday with potentially stronger rain, wind, thunder, and marine impacts. Your First Alert Weather Team is considering a First Alert Action Day for this potentially disruptive weather period.

Get details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg (http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg).

Customize your location and, anytime you like, extend to a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather Ap

