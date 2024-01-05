Senior Connect
Wilmington Social Security office closed in-person temporarily due to ‘facilities issues’

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington NC Social Security office has been temporarily closed for in-person services until further notice, according to a Social Security Administration representative.

“The Wilmington NC Social Security Office located at 1528 S 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 is temporarily closed for in person service to address some facilities issues. We are working with the General Services Administration (GSA) to make the necessary repairs,” an SSA representative told WECT.

To reach SSA services, you can call at 1-866-964-6227 or call the toll free numbers 1-800-772-1214 or the TTY number for people with deafness or hearing issues: 1-800-325-0778.

The next closest Social Security offices are at 204 S. Lee Street, Whiteville; 4430 Kahn Dr., Lumberton; and Ste 301, 611 Burroughs and Chapin Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC.

You can find information on office closures on the SSA website.

