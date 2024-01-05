Wilmington officials to consider moving council chambers to Skyline Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo confirmed Friday that the city is considering moving its council chambers from Thalian Hall to the Skyline Center.

The chambers at the Skyline Center, which was previously owned by Thermo Fisher, would accommodate about 600 people and provide better parking for meeting attendees, according to Saffo.

Saffo says a design and the costs for the upfit of the space need to be determined and then approved by city council.

The city purchased the 12.5-acre office campus in northern downtown Wilmington last year for $68 million.

