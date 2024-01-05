Senior Connect
Wilmington officials to consider moving council chambers to Skyline Center

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo confirmed Friday that the city is considering moving its council chambers from Thalian Hall to the Skyline Center.
By WECT Staff
Jan. 5, 2024
The chambers at the Skyline Center, which was previously owned by Thermo Fisher, would accommodate about 600 people and provide better parking for meeting attendees, according to Saffo.

Saffo says a design and the costs for the upfit of the space need to be determined and then approved by city council.

The city purchased the 12.5-acre office campus in northern downtown Wilmington last year for $68 million.

