Wilmington City Council to discuss Starway Village, new Circle K, and more

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is set to discuss about $9 million in grant funding for Starway Village, a proposed mixed-use development, and more at a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency for federal disaster recovery funding approved the $9 million grant back in 2022; the ordnance being considered by councilmembers would appropriate the already-received grant money to a fund supporting the development and construction of Starway Village.

Starway Village is a 278-unit multi-family affordable housing development that will include 20 fully ADA accessible units, all of which will be located at 2346 Carolina Beach Road.

Councilmembers also will take a look at moving $1.8 million from the sale of surplus properties to help pay the debt service on the recently-acquired Skyline Center. The properties were at 302 Willard St., 1536 S. Front St., and 222/226 S. Front St. As part of this, they also would need to approve the upset bid for the sale of the 302 Willard Street property for $752,500.

The council will take a look at a request to rezone 1.79 acres at 1618 Dawson Street from urban mixed-use to community business for a Circle K gas station and convenience store. The property is between 16th and 17th streets.

Per the agenda, the property currently includes a “blighted vacant building” and that nobody spoke about the request during the planning commission meeting on Dec. 6. The planning commission voted 5-1 to recommend conditional approval of the store and up to 14 accessory fuel pumps.

Another rezoning request is on the agenda: rezoning 5.82 acres at 6120 Oleander Drive for a development with 178 housing units and 20,700 square feet of office and commercial space across three buildings with four stories each. This would also include 20 workforce housing units for 15 years.

The agenda says that traffic was one of the most commonly cited complaints by people in response to the proposal. The traffic impact analysis found that some of the requirements have been met, but there still needs to be a few turn lanes added on the nearby roads before construction can begin. The lanes would be added on Oleander Drive and Greenville Loop Road, both of which would be adjacent to the development.

Tree removal and stormwater concerns were also common complaints, and the planning board included requirements that several trees that are 10 inches thick and less be relocated on site as opposed to being removed. As for stormwater, the planning board says that it would be held to stormwater standards and require maintenance of open space and stormwater ponds by an HOA or the owners/developers.

The planning board voted unanimously to recommend the project in Sept. 2023 given the above conditions and several others are met.

A sketch of a proposed development on the corner of Oleander Drive and Greenville Loop Road in Wilmington, NC (Provided in a Wilmington City Council agenda)

A rendering of a proposed development on the corner of Oleander Drive and Greenville Loop Road in Wilmington, NC (Provided in a Wilmington City Council agenda)

On the consent agenda, the city is set to award a $592,672 contract to JYMCO Construction Company Inc. for pavement repairs at

Hydrangea Place (Live Oak Parkway-Hawthorne Road)

Magnolia Place (Oleander Drive-End)

Live Oak Parkway (Oleander Drive-Park Avenue)

Park Avenue (Country Club Drive-Live Oak Parkway)

