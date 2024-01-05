Whiteville police searching for truck driver involved in hit and run

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of a truck that was involved in a serious accident on Jan. 3 and left the scene.

The truck has reported damage to the front bumper on its right and has distinct markings on the side of the cab.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 910-642-5111.

